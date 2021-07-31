Industry 4.0 Market 2018: Comprehensive Study On (General Electric, Microsoft Corporation, ABB Ltd., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Oracle Corporation)

Global Industry 4.0 Market is growing day by day this report contains all the data needed to as good as the dominating players and become a BRAND. The report contains information like market definition, classifications, applications and market trends and also the Global Industry 4.0 Market CAGR levels. The report informs the user about all the drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis and the unique method of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which informs about the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of customers, bargaining power of suppliers, Industry rivalry to the organizations in the Global Industry 4.0 industry.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of industrial internet

Growth in the adoption of automation for quality production

Increased focus on efficiency and cost of production leading to digitization

Market Analysis: Global Industry 4.0 Market

The Global Industry 4.0 Market accounted for USD 68.83 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Segmentation:

On The Basis Of Technology:

industrial robotics cyber security,

internet of things (IoT),

3D printing,

advanced human–machine interface (HMI),

big data,

augmented reality & virtual reality,

Artificial intelligence and others.

The industrial robotics segment is further segmented into:

collaborative industrial robot,

articulated robot,

cylindrical robot,

scara robot,

parallel robot,

Cartesian robot and others.

On The Basis Of Vertical:

automotive,

electrical & electronic equipment,

industrial equipment,

aerospace,

chemical & material,

food & agriculture,

oil & gas,

energy & power,

Healthcare and others.

On the basis of application:

industrial automation,

smart factory,

Industrial internet of things (IIOT), and others.

On The Basis Of Geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

