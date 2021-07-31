Industry analysis and profiling with Market Status and Future Forecast 2019-2026 Global Care Management Solutions Market by Key Companies coveredEXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst

The report uses SWOT analysis for the growth assessment of the outstanding Care Management Solutions Market players. It also analyzes the most recent enhancements while estimating the expansion of the foremost Care Management Solutions Market players. Additionally, the key product category and segments along with sub-segments of the global Care Management Solutions Market are studied in the global Care Management Solutions Market research. It offers helpful information such as product offerings, revenue segmentation, and a business synopsis of the commanding players in the global Care Management Solutions Market.

The Global Care Management Solutions Market report includes all the profiles of leading companies and brands that are driving the market with their recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Care Management Solutions Market, By Component

………………………………………

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Key Market Competitors

EXL

Casenet LLC.

Medecision

ZeOmega

Cognizant

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

TCS Healthcare Technologies

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation

Health Catalyst

WellSky

com, Inc.

i2i Systems

Pegasystems Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

athenahealth

TriZetto Corporation

McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health.

Major Key Contents Covered in Care Management Solutions Market:

What will the Care Management Solutions market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Care Management Solutions Industry?

What are the key market trends impacting on the growth of the Care Management Solutions Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Care Management Solutions market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America and ROW?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Care Management Solutions Market?

Market Drivers:

Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases has increased the market growth

Rising adoption of technologically developed solutions for reducing paperwork, duplication of testing and cost will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of deployment is acting as a major restraint for the market

Rising occurrences of data breached is also acting as a major market restraint

Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

Delivery mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Application

Disease Management,

Case Management,

Utilization Management

End-User

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global care management solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of care management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global care management solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

