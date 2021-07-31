Interactive Kiosk Market Trend, Share, Size and Forecast 2025 With KAL, Embross, Fujitsu Global, Source Technologies, NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, NEXCOM & More

An interactive kiosk in the system designed for public in order to deliver information or allowing transactions. Various enterprises install interactive kiosk to increase customer loyalty, decrease operational cost. An interactive kiosk comprises of a computer and a display screen. Interactive kiosks are considered valuable in various industries such as travel, health-care, retail, banking and financial services, government, and transportation.

The Global Interactive kiosk Market accounted for USD 21.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided In The Report). New product developments and advancements are driving the growth in the field of interactive kiosk. Some of the major players in the market are

KIOSK Information Systems

NCR

SLABB INC

Source Technologies

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Embross

IER

Meridian

REDYREF

Advantech Co., Ltd.

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

KAL

Acrelec

Olea Kiosks Inc.

FUJITSU

GRG Banking among others.

The interactive kiosk market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Major interactive kiosk industry players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In August 2015, Meridian launched new interactive directory kiosk product named as Compass, embedded with an interactive touch directory.

In October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched Mini POS system, it is the modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions.

In November 2015, CHK America launched Connectpoint, a digital division for interactive info kiosks.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Diversion of customers towards self-service interactive kiosks

Cost efficient mode of operations

Improved shopping experience

High initial investment

Rising threats towards cybercrimes

Segmentation:

The interactive kiosk market is based on offering, type, vertical and geography.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into Hardware Software & services.

The hardware segment is sub segmented into displays, printers and others.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Bank kiosks Self-service kiosks Vending kiosks



The self-service kiosks segment is sub segmented into

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Photo Kiosks

Patient Interactive Kiosks

Check-In Kiosks

Employment Kiosks

Casino Kiosks

Others

The vending kiosks segment is sub segmented into food & beverage vending kiosks and others.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, banking and financial services, government, transportation, Hospitality, Entertainment and Others. The transportation segment is sub segmented into roadway transport, railway transport and airway transport.

Based on geography the global interactive kiosk market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

the global interactive kiosk market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

