Inventory Tags Market Comprehensive Study 2019: 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., UPM, Honeywell International Inc., Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Inventory Tags International Among Others
Global Inventory Tags Market, By Printing Technology (Digital, Flexographic, Gravure, Screen, Lithography, Offset, Letterpress, Others), Technology (Barcodes, RFID, Others), Label Type (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Others), End-Use Sector (Industrial, Retail, Others) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.
In September 2018 SMARTRAC N.V. launched a new cattle ear tag, a RFID based tag for efficient animal identification. Stats reveal that 96% of retailers have eyed to start using RFID tagging for apparels. The year 2017 witnessed around 8 billion tags purchasing. US retailers currently, for every $1 of sales they make, sit at around $ 1.43 in inventory.
Inventory tags associated products help in easy identification and tracking, minimizing human error and hence help in efficient supply chain management. Inventory tags carry detailed information about products which can later be used and even lets the product to be tracked, making warehousing and logistics opting just in time strategy for their inventories.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global inventory tags market are –
- 3M
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- CCL Industries Inc.
- UPM
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company,
- Seiko Holdings Corporation,
- Inventory Tags International,
- Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd.,
- Polylabel,
- Intertronics,
- R. Donnelley & Sons Company,
- OpSec Security Group Ltd.,
- Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd.,
- ZIH Corp.,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,
- Brady Worldwide Inc.,
- Johnson Controls and Cenveo Corporation among others.
Competitive Landscape:
Global Inventory Tags Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic pigments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Zebra Corporation successfully integrated itself as a vertically integrated company thus expanding its network coverage.
In 2018 Uflex, India’s leading flexible packaging converter has partnered with Edale for production of Inventory Tags.
Global Inventory Tags Market: Segmentation
By Printing Technology
- Digital printing
- Flexography printing
- Gravure printing
- Screen printing
- Lithography printing
- Offset printing
- Letterpress printing
- Others
- Thermal printing
- Pad printing
By Technology
- Barcodes
- RFID
- Others
- QR codes
- Normal tags
By Label Type
- Plastic
- Paper
- Metal
- Others
- Glass labels
- Cloth labels
- Thermal label
By End-Use Sector
- Industrial
- Retail
- Others
- Aerospace
- Marine
- Gifts
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
