IoT in Manufacturing Market by top Vendors (ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Zebra Technologies)

Market Analysis: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

The global IoT in manufacturing market accounted for USD 6.23 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 28.01% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

ABB,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

General Electric,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,

IBM,

Microsoft Corporation,

PTC, Rockwell Automation Inc.,

SAP SE,

Siemens AG,

Zebra Technologies,

Market Segmentation: Global IoT in Manufacturing Market

The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of software into network & application security, network bandwidth management, remote monitoring system, data management, and smart surveillance.

On the basis of service, the global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented into professional services, and managed services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into Business consulting services, device and application management services, installation and integration services, IoT billing and subscription management, and M2M billing management.

On the basis of application, the global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented into predictive maintenance, business process optimization, asset tracking and management, logistics and supply chain management, real-time workforce tracking and management, automation control and management, and emergency & incident management, and business communication.

On the basis of geography, the global IoT in manufacturing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Demand-driven supply chain and connected logistics

Need for agile production, operational efficiency, and control

Advent of advanced data analytics and data processing

Increase in regulatory compliances

Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability

Data security and privacy concerns

