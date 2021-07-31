Laboratory centrifuge market accounted billions with 2.5% CAGR growth to continue by 2024
The various sales channels within the Laboratory centrifuge market are hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail chains, and e-commerce. Of these, e-commerce is rising as moneymaking sale channel of exploring new demographics within the Laboratory centrifuge market.
Market Analysis:-
Laboratory centrifuge market is accounted for USD 1.58 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Laboratory Centrifuge Market Major Competitors:
- BD
- Danaher
- QIAGEN
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- BECKMAN COULTER
- Agilent Technologies
- Andreas Hettich
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Eppendorf
- Harvard Bioscience
- Labconco
- Sartorius
- Hettich Instruments
- LP
- Helmer Scientific
- MIDSCI
- NuAire
- Labnet International.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing prevalence and incidence of diseases
- Growth in research activities in the area of life sciences and biotechnology
- Technological advancement and new product launches
Market Segmentation:
By products, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into
- equipment
- accessories.
Equipment is further sub segmented
- micro-centrifuge
- multipurpose centrifuges
- floor-standing centrifuges
- ultracentrifuge.
On the basis of rotor design, the global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into
- swinging bucket rotors
- fixed angle rotors
- vertical rotors
On the basis of intended use, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into
- general purpose centrifuges
- clinical centrifuges
- preclinical centrifuges
- preparative ultracentrifuges
On the basis of application, the global laboratory centrifuge market is categorized into
- microbiology
- cellonomics
- diagnostic
- proteomics
- genomics
- blood component separation
On the basis of end user, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into
- hospitals
- biotech and pharmaceutical industries
- academic & research institutes
On the basis of geography, global laboratory centrifuge market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis:
The global laboratory centrifuge market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory centrifuge for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
