Laboratory centrifuge market accounted billions with 2.5% CAGR growth to continue by 2024

The Laboratory centrifuge trade is witnessing the recent waves of amendment thanks to the rising affinity toward Laboratory centrifuge product that are at higher aspect of the value spectrum. The various sales channels within the Laboratory centrifuge market are hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail chains, and e-commerce. Of these, e-commerce is rising as moneymaking sale channel of exploring new demographics within the Laboratory centrifuge market.

Market Analysis:-

Laboratory centrifuge market is accounted for USD 1.58 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Laboratory Centrifuge Market Major Competitors:

BD

Danaher

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BECKMAN COULTER

Agilent Technologies

Andreas Hettich

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Eppendorf

Harvard Bioscience

Labconco

Sartorius

Hettich Instruments

LP

Helmer Scientific

MIDSCI

NuAire

Labnet International.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence and incidence of diseases

Growth in research activities in the area of life sciences and biotechnology

Technological advancement and new product launches

Market Segmentation:

By products, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into

equipment

accessories.

Equipment is further sub segmented

micro-centrifuge

multipurpose centrifuges

floor-standing centrifuges

ultracentrifuge.

On the basis of rotor design, the global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into

swinging bucket rotors

fixed angle rotors

vertical rotors

On the basis of intended use, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into

general purpose centrifuges

clinical centrifuges

preclinical centrifuges

preparative ultracentrifuges

On the basis of application, the global laboratory centrifuge market is categorized into

microbiology

cellonomics

diagnostic

proteomics

genomics

blood component separation

On the basis of end user, global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented into

hospitals

biotech and pharmaceutical industries

academic & research institutes

On the basis of geography, global laboratory centrifuge market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global laboratory centrifuge market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory centrifuge for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

