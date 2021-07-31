Laminated Labels Market 2025: Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf Company, Seiko Holdings Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., UPM, Honeywell International Inc., Laminated labels International, Stickythings Limited Among Others

The report presenting a comprehensive exploration of the Global Laminated Labels Market encloses the rate of growth of the market over the projected duration. Providing a concise synopsis, the report determines the valuation and size of the Global Laminated Labels Market in the near future. It also includes the major contributing factors to the growth of the Global Laminated Labels Market as well as the dominating players in the market coupled with their market share.

In September 2018, AstroNova, Inc., a global leader in data visualization technologies, launched Kiaro! QL-120 digital inkjet color label printers. These printer series comes with a high resolution and faster printing speed, and marks itself as a powerful tool to produce professional-quality color labels, at a lower cost and less time.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Laminated Labels Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laminated label market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Laminated Labels Market,

By Composition (Facestock, Adhesive, Release Liner),

Printing Ink (Water-based Ink, UV-Curable based Ink, Solvent based Ink, Hot-Melt based Ink),

Printing Technology (Digital, Flexographic, Gravure, Screen, Lithography, Offset, Letterpress),

Form (Reels, Sheets),

Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Durables, Home & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels, Others) and

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Global Laminated Labels Market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Demands from Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals sector growing rapidly.

Rapidly growing e-commerce proportionally drives the market.

Growing security concerns, emerging databases and urbanisation has a positive impact on the market.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the Global Laminated Labels Market are –

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

UPM

Honeywell International Inc.

Tesa SE-A Beiersdorf Company,

Seiko Holdings Corporation,

Laminated labels International,

Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd.,

Polylabel,

Intertronics,

R. Donnelley & Sons Company,

OpSec Security Group Ltd.,

Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd.,

Constania,

Constania,

FLEXcon Company Inc.,

Torraspapel S.A,

Bemis Company Inc., and

Stickythings Limited among others.

