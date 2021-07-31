Lateral Flow Assay Market 2019: Research Report By Roche, Siemens, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, BD, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Perkinelmer, Inc., And Others

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Study incorporates the showcase modules ‘ improvement conditions and definition. The worldwide advertise is classified by sort, sort of item, sort of fabric, application, vertical application and end-use. The showcase was categorized in terms of introduction within additional piece. This factual study inquiries about report moreover notices the introduction fragments of the worldwide showcase. The report looks at the inescapable Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Industry Analysis advertise in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a territorial basis. A number of inquire about tools have been utilized to supply a exact understanding of this showcase, such as Porter’s five powers examination and SWOT examination. Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Research Report highlights noteworthy advertise development patterns and flow, counting restrictions, drivers and openings. Lateral Flow Assay Market Research Report gives information on the technological progresses that are likely to happen within the coming time or are as of now taking put.

Market Analysis: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

The Global Lateral Flow Assay Market is expected to reach USD 10.67 billion by 2025, from USD 5.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Abingdon Health (U.K.) launched ADxLR5 Developer. This product is eveloped for lateral flow assay. Through this product launch the company had expanded its product portfolio.

In November 2017, Sygnis AG (U.K.) have launched lateral-flow assay products and services commercialized under the brand name Innova Biosciences. Through this product launch the company had expanded its lateral flow assays product portfolio.

Competitors/Players in Global Lateral Flow Assay Market :

Roche, Danaher Corporation, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Perkinelmer, Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel, Abingdon Health, Alere, Inc, Trinity Biotech, Lumos Diagnostics among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

The global lateral flow assay market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lateral flow assay market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

High prevalence of infectious diseases

Rapidly increasing geriatric population

Growing usage of home-based lateral flow assay devices

Growing demand for point-of-care testing

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Less reimbursements policies for lateral flow assay products

Rising demand for lateral flow assays in the food & beverage industry

Increasing applications of lateral flow point-of-need assays.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Segmentation: Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

The global lateral flow assay market is segmented based on

product, technique, application, end user , geography

Based on product the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into

Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers.

Lateral flow readers are further sub segmented into

digital/mobile readers , benchtop readers.

Based on technique the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into

sandwich assays, competitive assays , multiplex detection assays.

Based on application the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into

clinical/point-of-care testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environment testing, drug development & quality testing.

Clinical/Point-of-Care testing is further sub-segmented into

cardiac marker testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol/lipid testing, drugs-of-abuse testing infectious disease testing , others

Based on End User the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into

hospitals and clinics, home care, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies ,diagnostic laboratories, others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Know More Business Opportunities In Global Lateral Flow Assay Market.

