Latest research on Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market With top key players Braskem, IP Group plc, GFBiochemicals Ltd., Reverdia, GC Innovation America, Cargill Incorporated, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ava Biochem BSL AG

Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of the various applicable industries.

Major Bio Based Platform Chemicals Market Manufacturers Are Covered in This Report:

Braskem, IP Group plc, GFBiochemicals Ltd., Reverdia, GC Innovation America, Cargill Incorporated, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ava Biochem BSL AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Lucite International, Inneos LLC, Alpha Chemika, DowDuPont, Dairen Chemical Corporation (DCC), PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Novozymes, Prinova Group LLC, Yield10 Bioscience Inc., and Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co.Ltd.

Market Segmented By Chemical

Bio-1/4-Diacid

Bio-Glycerol

Bio-Glutamic Acid

Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid

Bio-Itaconic Acid

Market Segmented by Type:

Sugar

Syngas

Biogas

Oil

Algae

Others

Market segmented by Application:

Polymers

Fuels

Solvents

Pharmaceuticals

Perfumes

Others

Market segmented by Regions:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations regarding the usage of petrol-based chemicals is also expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand and applications from the various industries for the product is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complications in production and in technology; is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

High cost of production caused due to the shortage of raw materials is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced the completion of its acquisition of A. Schulman, increasing the size and capabilities of various plastics and chemicals industries helping it serve a broader market.

In June 2018, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. announced an agreement to acquire Braskem.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bio-based platform chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bio-based platform chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

