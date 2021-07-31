Legal Marijuana Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.

A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Legal Marijuana in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global average price of Legal Marijuana is in the decreasing trend, from 11.92 USD/g in 2012 to 7.5 USD/g in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Legal Marijuana includes Classical Media & Salts, Serum-free Media

Stem Cell Media, and the proportion of Classical Media & Salts in 2016 is about 50.07%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Medicine Man, Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and mCig Inc are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Legal Marijuana is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach 35000 million US$ in 2023, from 7970 million US$ in 2017

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3243237-global-legal-marijuana-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

mCig Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor

Greenhouse

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Recreational

Medical

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3243237-global-legal-marijuana-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Legal Marijuana Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indoor

1.2.2 Greenhouse

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Recreational

1.3.2 Medical

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medicine Man

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Legal Marijuana Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medicine Man Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Canopy Growth

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Legal Marijuana Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Canopy Growth Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Aphria

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Legal Marijuana Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Aphria Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Legal Marijuana Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 mCig Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Legal Marijuana Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 mCig Inc Legal Marijuana Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Legal Marijuana Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.3.2 Top 6 Legal Marijuana Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com