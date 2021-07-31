Low temperature powder coatings market is projected to grow to an estimated USD 6.02 billion by 2026 | PRISMATIC POWDERS, Funder America Inc. and Keyland Polymer and more

Low temperature powder coatings are a variety of powder coatings that are used due to their cost effective characteristics which requires lower amount of heat to cure and effectively coat the substrate. Conventional powder coatings are applied electrostatically and then applied on to the substrates or surfaces and subsequently cured under heat, which is a very tedious and expensive process because of the requirement of high temperatures. The cured coatings form a hard, tough coating to the surface essentially acting as a protective layer.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Get Exclusive Free Sample Report at: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-low-temperature-powder-coatings-market

Top Competitors in Low temperature powder coating market:

Teknos Group Tulip Paints Protech Powder Coatings PPG Industries Akzo Nobel N.V. The Sherwin-Williams Company Jotun, Axalta Coating Systems LLC BASF SE DuPont Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Speak To Our Analyst And Get Essential Industry Insights That Will Help Your Business Expand. Request Analyst Call for More Insight https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-low-temperature-powder-coatings-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Axalta Coating Systems LLC announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing plant situated in Gujarat, India; to meet the requirements of demand from the automotive industry and various other end-users for powder coatings.

In February 2018, Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the inauguration and beginning of operations of its powder coatings plant in Mumbai, India. With this expansion, the company hopes to meet the demands and enhance their reputation of providing specialised solutions and products in the region.

Segmentation: Global Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market

By Substrate Type Non-Metal Metal

By Resin Chemistry Acrylic Polyurethane Polyester & Polyester Hybrids Epoxy & Epoxy Hybrids Others

By End-Use Industry Automotive Medical Appliances Furniture Electronics Architectural Retail Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



…And More GET DETAILED TOC AT: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-low-temperature-powder-coatings-market