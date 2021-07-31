Low VOC Adhesive Market 2025 – Dowdupont Inc., Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Ashland Global Holdings, Mapei, Akzonobel, Ppg Industries, Lord Corporation, Wacker Chemie, Scigrip Adhesives, Pidilite Industries, Ardex, Permabond, Franklin International, Jowat Among Others
Global Low VOC Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 67 billion by 2025, from USD 40 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global Low VOC Adhesive Market,
- By Chemistry (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, Polyurethane, Epoxy),
- By End-User Industry (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking),
- By Technology (Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Reactive),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In development spray adhesive are altogether used as a part of ground surface and material applications. Spray adhesive is in like manner used as a piece of packaging, material, and articulations and fine arts. According to Statista, the revenue generated from adhesives and sealants from different U.S companies is 3M USD 30.1 billion, Dow Chemical USD 48 billion, Avery Dennison USD 6.09, RPM International Inc. USD 4.81 and MAPEI USD 2.69
Market Drivers:
- Huge Investment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific
- Growing demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles
- Shift in preference to hot-melt adhesives
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global low VOC adhesive market are –
- 3M
- Fuller
- Sika
- Bostik
- Dowdupont Inc.,
- Huntsman,
- Illinois Tool Works,
- Ashland Global Holdings,
- Mapei,
- Akzonobel,
- Ppg Industries,
- Lord Corporation,
- Wacker Chemie,
- Scigrip Adhesives,
- Pidilite Industries,
- Ardex,
- Permabond,
- Franklin
- International,
- Jowat,
- Delo Industrial Adhesives,
- Dymax,
- The Reynolds Company,
- Uniseal, and
- Roberts Consolidated Industries among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global acetaldehyde market
- Analyze and forecast the low VOC adhesive market on the basis of technology, chemistry ,end user
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for technology, chemistry ,end user,
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
