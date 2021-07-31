Medical Alert System Market- Analysis, Sales, Medical Applications, Age Bracket and Future Trends Forecast 2025

The Global Medical Alert System Market is expected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2025, from USD 6.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Competitors in Medical Alert System Market:

ADT Corporation Alertone Services Llc. American Senior Safety Agency (Us) Bay Alarm Medical Blue Willow Systems Connect America Galaxy Medical Alert System Guardian Alarm Intel Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. and more

Key Developments in the Market: Global Medical Alert System Market

In February 2015, The ADT Corporation (U.S), announced the expansion of its health product portfolio with the introduction of the wearable On-The-Go Emergency Response System.

In October 2014, Royal Philips (U.S) announced the availability of Philips Lifeline GoSafe, its mobile medical alert service that is part of Philips’ suite of digital solutions that connect care across the health continuum.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Alert System Market

The global medical alert system market is segmented based on type, end user, and geographical segments.

Based on type market is segmented into landline, mobile and standalone.

On the basis of end user market is segmented into home-based users, senior living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

