Microgrid – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Microgrid Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Microgrid Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Microgrid market, analyzes and researches the Microgrid development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ABB

General Electric Digital Energy

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC (A123 Energy Solutions)

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync, Inc.

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Market segment by Application, Microgrid can be split into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrids

Community/Utility Microgrids

Campus/Institutional Microgrids

Military Microgrids

Remote Microgrids

Table of Contents

Global Microgrid Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Microgrid

1.1 Microgrid Market Overview

1.1.1 Microgrid Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Microgrid Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Microgrid Market by Type

1.3.1 Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

1.3.2 Independent Type Microgrid

1.4 Microgrid Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial/Industrial Microgrids

1.4.2 Community/Utility Microgrids

1.4.3 Campus/Institutional Microgrids

1.4.4 Military Microgrids

1.4.5 Remote Microgrids

2 Global Microgrid Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Microgrid Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ABB

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 General Electric Digital Energy

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Echelon

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 S&C Electric Co

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Siemens

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 General Microgrids

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Microgrid Solar

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Raytheon

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Sunverge Energy

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Toshiba

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Microgrid Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 NEC (A123 Energy Solutions)

3.12 Aquion Energy

3.13 EnStorage

3.14 SGCC

3.15 Moixa

3.16 EnSync, Inc.

3.17 Ampard

3.18 Green Energy Corp

3.19 Growing Energy Labs Inc

3.20 HOMER Energy

3.21 Spirae, Inc.

4 Global Microgrid Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Microgrid Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Microgrid Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Microgrid in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Microgrid

