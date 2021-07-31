Micronutrients Market Size, Types, Applications, Manufacturers, Supply, Demand, Share and Outlook to 2025
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Global Micronutrients Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
The global Micronutrients market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Micronutrients market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Micronutrients in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Micronutrients in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Micronutrients market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Micronutrients market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
BASF
Akzo Nobel
Yara International
Haifa
Agrium
Stoller
Mosaic
JR Simplot
Nulex
Sapec SA
Wolf Trax
Dayal Group
Sam Hprp
Frit Industries
Valagro
ATP Nutrition
Kronos Micronutrients
Sun Agrigenetics
QC Corporation
Coromandel International
Microfeed
Sinofert Holding
Jinpai Fertilier
Hui Yi Chemical
Wintong Chemicals
Market size by Product
Mixed Fertilizers
Sprays
Market size by End User
Soil fetilizer
Foliar fetilizer
Seed Treatment
Hydroponics
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Micronutrients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Micronutrients market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Micronutrients companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Micronutrients submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micronutrients are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micronutrients market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Micronutrients Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
