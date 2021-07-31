Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market 2025 | Top Industry Players- Longchamp, Mulberry, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Phillip Lim, Proenza, Stella International Holdings Limited, River Light V, L.P., Valentino S.P.A, Derek Alexander Leather

Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis. If your Company involved in the Luxury Leather Goods industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook Future Industry by Analysts and know what to expect from this along with analysis By Industry Experts. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by In-Depth Insight of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast, and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Applications Manufacturing, Product Types By major Manufacturers. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement globally With Expanding Future Business Scope.

The luxury leather goods such as high grade, mid-grade and low grade is one of the most important luxurious stylish items that provides aesthetic products and services which are complementary in nature. The combination of internet and electronic gadgets with luxury leather goods allows rapid adaptation of social media that put impact on buying behaviour of consumer, business or commercial industries. The main purpose is to delivers online shopping that eliminates the intermediaries and middle man from the buying of a product and reduced high cost and delay. The luxury leather goods offers a wide range of applications in leathers shoes, belts, wallets, jackets and handbags.

Middle East luxury leather goods market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis: Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are- Burberry, Coach IP Holdings LLC, DIOR, Goldlion, Givenchy, Guccio Gucci S.P.A, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Mulberry, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Phillip Lim, Proenza, Stella International Holdings Limited, River Light V, L.P., Valentino S.P.A, Derek Alexander Leather, Lvmh, Hermès, Prada SPA, Charlotte Olympia Holdings Limited.

Segmentation: Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market

Middle East luxury leather goods market is segmented into two notable segments which are product and application.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into high grade, low grade, and mid-grade. In 2019, the high-grade market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In August 2018, Burberry launched two handbags in a WeChat mini program at China, which is beneficial in providing belt bag globally and releasing exclusively red version of high-quality large bags.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into men and women. The, men market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In October 2018, Givenchy launched a new L’Interdit fragrance, which is beneficial in providing cosmetic products such are makeup, skincare and fragrance.

Recent developments:

In May 2017, Kate Spade acquired Coach Inc. where its delivered ‘modern luxury ‘ lifestyle products and whole sale distribution in North America. It also offers synergies for raw materials, supply chain and manufacturing goods in US and abroad.

In July 2016, Longchamp planned to open six luxury label goods store in India, which is beneficial in providing exclusively products such are luggage, shoes, leather hand-bags stores and retails shops.

In March 2017, Mulberry officially launched english luxury leather goods brands known as ‘Mulberry Asia’ at Taiwan, China and Hong Kong. It is also beneficial in providing retail and omnichannel model in luxury market.

In March 2017, The company announced the host of new products and initiatives designed. Through this the company would expand it’s business in the smartwatches, and enter into new market.

In October 2017, Proenza Schouler launched a diffusion line which is beneficial in providing luxury ready-to-wear of the mainline Proenza Schouler label dresses and accessories such as t-shirts, denim, sweatshirts and outerwear.

Research Methodology: Middle East Luxury Leather Goods Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

