Motorcycle Apparel Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

The global Motorcycle Apparel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Apparel market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Apparel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Motorcycle Apparel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Klim
Kido Sport
HANIL
HJC
Chih-Tong
YOHE
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Pengcheng Helmets
Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
Safety Helmets MFG
Zhejiang Jixiang
Hehui Group
Yema
Soaring
Duhan
Scoyco
Moto-boy
Dragonrider
Market size by Product
Jacket
Glove
Pants
Protector
Shoes
Helmets
Base Layers
Market size by End User
Road Motorcycle Apparel
Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycle Apparel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Available Customizations
With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Motorcycle Apparel market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Motorcycle Apparel Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Jacket
1.4.3 Glove
1.4.4 Pants
1.4.5 Protector
1.4.6 Shoes
1.4.7 Helmets
1.4.8 Base Layers
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Road Motorcycle Apparel
1.5.3 Off-road Motorcycle Apparel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Size
2.1.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Motorcycle Apparel Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Motorcycle Apparel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Motorcycle Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Motorcycle Apparel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Motorcycle Apparel Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Motorcycle Apparel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Motorcycle Apparel Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Motorcycle Apparel Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Klim
11.1.1 Klim Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Klim Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.1.5 Klim Recent Development
11.2 Kido Sport
11.2.1 Kido Sport Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Kido Sport Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.2.5 Kido Sport Recent Development
11.3 HANIL
11.3.1 HANIL Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 HANIL Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.3.5 HANIL Recent Development
11.4 HJC
11.4.1 HJC Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 HJC Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.4.5 HJC Recent Development
11.5 Chih-Tong
11.5.1 Chih-Tong Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Chih-Tong Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.5.5 Chih-Tong Recent Development
11.6 YOHE
11.6.1 YOHE Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 YOHE Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.6.5 YOHE Recent Development
11.7 Jiujiang Jiadeshi
11.7.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.7.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development
11.8 Pengcheng Helmets
11.8.1 Pengcheng Helmets Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Pengcheng Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.8.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development
11.9 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
11.9.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.9.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Recent Development
11.10 Safety Helmets MFG
11.10.1 Safety Helmets MFG Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Safety Helmets MFG Motorcycle Apparel Products Offered
11.10.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development
11.11 Zhejiang Jixiang
11.12 Hehui Group
11.13 Yema
11.14 Soaring
11.15 Duhan
11.16 Scoyco
11.17 Moto-boy
11.18 Dragonrider
Continued …
