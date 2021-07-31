Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Size and Forecast to 2025: Talley Group Ltd, HARTMANN GROUP, Medela, ConvaTec, Triage Meditech, Many More

Negative pressure wound therapy devices industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Negative pressure wound therapy devices marketreport contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The key drivers of the market are ascend in instances of incessant maladies, for example, diabetes mellitus and heftiness, increment in losses caused because of mischances and injury, ascend in tolerant mindfulness about the gadgets, development in geriatric populace, and mechanical headways, for example, advancement of practical expendable NPWT gadgets. The global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising aging and geriatric population and technological advancement in negative pressure wound therapy devices increased number of surgical procedures, government support for promoting negative pressure wound therapy rising incidence of diabetes. On the other hand, high cost of products and availability of substitute products hinders the market growth.

Market Segmentation: Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market

Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Wound Type

End User

Distribution Channel

On the basis of product type, the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into

Stand-Alone Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Portable Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

Disposable Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy Devices

In 2018, standalone negative pressure wound therapy devices segment is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with XX % market share and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of wound type, the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into

Surgical Wound

Diabetic Ulcers

Burns

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers And Others

In 2018, surgical wound is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with XX % market share and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of end-user, Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics And Community Healthcare

In 2018, hospital is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with XX % market share and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of distribution channel, Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into

Direct Tenders And

Distributor & Retails

In 2018, direct tenders is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with XX % market share and is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, growing with the highest CAGR of XX % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global Outlook

Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is dominated Acelity L.P. Inc., followed by Smith and Nephew and Molyncke Healthcare along with others such as 3M, ConvaTec Inc, among others.

The global stand-alone negative pressure wound therapy devices Devices market is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of XX %.

The global surgical wound market is expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of XX %.

