Non-Woven Adhesives Market Size 2024 by Top Key Players: Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc, Henkel AG, Copind SRL, H.B. Fuller, Savare Specialty Adhesives, Bostik SA, Moresco Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD,Beardow& Adams (Adhesives) Ltd

The global non-woven adhesives market accounted for USD 1.67billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Competitors Of Non-Woven Adhesive Report:

Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc

Henkel AG

Copind SRL

B. Fuller

Savare Specialty Adhesives

Bostik SA, Moresco Corporation,

Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

Beardow& Adams (Adhesives) Ltd

Major Market Drivers : Non-Woven Adhesives Market

Huge investments in textile industries in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific

Rising penetration of disposable hygiene products

Increasing urban population

Market Restraint : Non-Woven Adhesives Market

Stagnant growth in baby diaper segment in matured markets.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Types:

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefins

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

others

By Application:

Baby Care

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical

Others

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global non-woven adhesives market is consolidated due to the presence of a limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

