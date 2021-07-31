OIL & GAS SECURITY MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Oil & Gas Security Market valued approximately USD 28.35 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.67% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Oil & Gas Security Market is continuously growing at significant pace in various regions. The major driving factor of global Oil & Gas Security market are increase in the cyber attacks and growing expenditure oil and gas companies on network & infrastructure protection. In addition, growth in trend of bring your own devices and political chaos also the factors that fuels the market. The major restraining factor of global oil and gas security market are high implementation cost, increase in regulatory compliance and constant demand for security upgrade. Technological solutions implemented by companies to ensure the security of oil and gas infrastructure such pipeline, refineries and storage is known as oil and gas security. It involves the security of the operational technology such as supervisory control and data acquisition & distributed control system of the infrastructure of the oil and gas industry from the cyber attacks and data theft.

The regional analysis of Global Oil & Gas Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements, requirement to reduce the cost of manpower and government regulation . Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global oil and gas security market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing number of threats due to geopolitical issues.

The major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Siemens

Symantec

Honeywell

Parsons

Intel

General electric

Microsoft

ABB

Lockheed Martin

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cyber Security

Security Services

Command & Control

Screening & Detecting

Surveillance

Access Control

Perimeter Security

Other

By Application:

Exploring & Drilling

Transportation

Pipelines

Distribution & Retail Services

Other

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oil & Gas Security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Oil & Gas Security Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Oil & Gas Security Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Oil & Gas Security Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Oil & Gas Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Oil & Gas Security Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Oil & Gas Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Oil & Gas Security Market, by Type

Continuous…

