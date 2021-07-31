Paints and Varnishes World 2018 Market By Regions, Types, Application and Forecast to 2023

Paints and Varnishes Market – 2018

Paint is any colored liquid which on drying, form a thin surface coat and has specific functions perform. Paints are used to protect metals, timber, or plastered surfaces from the corrosive effects of weather, heat, moisture or gases etc.

Varnishes are more or less transparent liquids which are used to provide a protective surface coating in much the same way as paints do” At the same time they allow the original surface to show but add a lustrous and glossy finish to it.

This report focuses on the Paints and Varnishes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Consumption of paints and varnishes mainly distributes in Saudi Arabia and UAE. Consumption volume of paints and varnishes from the two regions contributed about 84.11% share in 2015 in GCC regions. Jotun, Hempel and National Paints are the leading players of paints and varnishes in GCC regions with widespread sales network.

Although compared with the whole global paints and varnish market, GCC regions are quite a small part. However, when taking a look at the inside development of GCC regions’ paints and varnishes business, the industry still have good market space.

Considering the current demand as well as downstream industries’ status, market participants are still optimistic on the future paints and varnishes market of GCC regions. It is estimated that paints and varnishes consumption will keep upward tendency in the next few years with a market size of 5624.61 million USD in 2020. In addition, with intensified competition and sufficient supply, price of paints and varnishes is predicted to continue to go down in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Paints and Varnishes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Jotun

Hempel

National Paints

Al-Jazeera

Akzo Nobel

Sigma (PPG)

Raghagan

Berger

RPM

Oasis Amercoat

Sherwin-Williams

BASF

Rose Paint

Axaltas (DuPont)

Paintco

Caparol (DAW)

Ocean Paints

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Decorative Paints

Performance Coatings

Construction

Industrial Application

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

1 Market Overview

1.1 Paints and Varnishes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Decorative Paints

1.2.2 Performance Coatings

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Jotun

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Jotun Description

2.1.1.2 Jotun Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Jotun Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.1.3 Jotun Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Jotun Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Jotun Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.2 Hempel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Hempel Description

2.2.1.2 Hempel Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Hempel Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.2.3 Hempel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Hempel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Hempel Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.3 National Paints

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 National Paints Description

2.3.1.2 National Paints Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 National Paints Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.3.3 National Paints Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 National Paints Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global National Paints Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.4 Al-Jazeera

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Al-Jazeera Description

2.4.1.2 Al-Jazeera Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Al-Jazeera Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.4.3 Al-Jazeera Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Al-Jazeera Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Al-Jazeera Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.5 Akzo Nobel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Akzo Nobel Description

2.5.1.2 Akzo Nobel Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Akzo Nobel Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.5.3 Akzo Nobel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Akzo Nobel Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Akzo Nobel Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.6 Sigma (PPG)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Sigma (PPG) Description

2.6.1.2 Sigma (PPG) Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Sigma (PPG) Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.6.3 Sigma (PPG) Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Sigma (PPG) Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Sigma (PPG) Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.7 Raghagan

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Raghagan Description

2.7.1.2 Raghagan Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Raghagan Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.7.3 Raghagan Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Raghagan Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Raghagan Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.8 Berger

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Berger Description

2.8.1.2 Berger Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Berger Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.8.3 Berger Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Berger Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Berger Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.9 RPM

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 RPM Description

2.9.1.2 RPM Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 RPM Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.9.3 RPM Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 RPM Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global RPM Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.10 Oasis Amercoat

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Oasis Amercoat Description

2.10.1.2 Oasis Amercoat Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Oasis Amercoat Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Paints and Varnishes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Paints and Varnishes Product Information

2.10.3 Oasis Amercoat Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Oasis Amercoat Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Oasis Amercoat Paints and Varnishes Market Share in 2017

2.11 Sherwin-Williams

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 BASF

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 BASF Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.12.3 BASF Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 Rose Paint

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Rose Paint Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.13.3 Rose Paint Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Axaltas (DuPont)

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Axaltas (DuPont) Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.14.3 Axaltas (DuPont) Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Paintco

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Paintco Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.15.3 Paintco Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Caparol (DAW)

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Caparol (DAW) Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.16.3 Caparol (DAW) Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Ocean Paints

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Ocean Paints Paints and Varnishes Product Introduction

2.17.3 Ocean Paints Paints and Varnishes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Paints and Varnishes Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Paints and Varnishes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Paints and Varnishes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Paints and Varnishes Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Paints and Varnishes Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Paints and Varnishes Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paints and Varnishes Sales by Regions (2013-2013)

4.1.2 Global Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Regions (2013-2013)

4.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

4.3 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

4.5 South America Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

5 North America Paints and Varnishes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales by Countries (2013-2013)

5.1.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Countries (2013-2013)

5.1.3 United States Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

5.1.4 Canada Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

5.1.5 Mexico Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

5.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2013)

5.3.1 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2013)

5.3.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2013)

5.4 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2013)

5.4.1 North America Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2013)

5.4.2 North America Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2013)

6 Europe Paints and Varnishes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales by Countries (2013-2013)

6.1.2 Europe Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Countries (2013-2013)

6.1.3 Germany Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

6.1.4 UK Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

6.1.5 France Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

6.1.6 Russia Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

6.1.7 Italy Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

6.2 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2013)

6.3.1 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2013)

6.3.2 Europe Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2013)

6.4 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2013)

6.4.1 Europe Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2013)

6.4.2 Europe Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2013)

7 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales by Countries (2013-2013)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Countries (2013-2013)

7.1.3 China Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

7.1.4 Japan Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

7.1.5 Korea Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

7.1.6 India Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Paints and Varnishes Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2013)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2013)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2013)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2013)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2013)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2013)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Paints and Varnishes Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2013)

Continued …

