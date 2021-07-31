Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Player Insights: Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Product (Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors, Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices), Site (Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring, Invasive Temperature Monitoring), Application (Pyrexia/Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia, Other), End User (Hospital and Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.55 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.74 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of infectious diseases and rising pediatric and geriatric population over the world.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are

Cardinal Health,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Hill-Rom Services Inc.,

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Terumo Medical Corporation,

Masimo,

Microlife Corporation,

Procter & Gamble,

Actherm Inc.,

American Diagnostic Corporation,

Briggs Healthcare,

HICKS,

Medtronic,

Sanomedics International Holdings Inc.,

Welch Allyn,

Medium Healthcare,

Cosinuss GmbH,

Helen of Troy,

Omron Healthcare Inc., and BD.

Market Definition:

Patient temperature monitoring device is portable measurement equipment that autonomously records the temperature for a particular period of time. These monitors help in measuring a patient’s temperature during postoperative care, surgery, critical care, shock, sepsis and infections, treatment of hypothermia and hyperthermia, fertility and ovulation assessment, or in other cases where there is a need to continuously monitor the body temperature. This is usually used for gathering temperature data from various field conditions and monitoring the shipments in a cold chain.

Market Drivers:

Rising number of various surgical procedures has increased the demand for these devices

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of developed temperature monitoring devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Low awareness regarding these devices in developing nations act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

By Site

Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring

By Application

Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia

Blood Transfusion

Anesthesia

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Home care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

The global patient temperature monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used different strategies such as expansions, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient temperature monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers and Online channels among others.

