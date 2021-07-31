Personal Care Ingredients Market Research and Current Scenario With Solvay, AkzoNobel, Corbion, Symrise AG, Momentive, Ashland, Dow Corning, Eastman Chemical Company & Other
Personal care ingredients Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report), Globally. Major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market. The global personal care ingredients market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries.
Personal care products are used by an individual in order to enhance their appearance and to maintain hygiene. These are made up of both natural as well as synthetic sources and are used on a daily basis. Synthetic materials include as sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, parabens, formaldehyde whereas natural ingredients include as coconut oil, cocoa butter, soy seeds, and essential oils.
Personal care ingredients market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in the Report). Some of the major players operating in global personal care ingredients market are
- Ashland Croda International Plc.
- Solvay
- Dow Corning Corporation
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Lonza
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Clariant
- Aston Chemicals
- Eastman Chemical Compay
- Momentive
- Innospec
- Merck KGaA
- Symrise
- Royal DSM
- Corbion NV
- Huntsman International Inc.
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Oxiteno
- Others
Segmentation:
On the basis of ingredients, global personal care ingredients market is segmented into
- Emollients
- Surfactants
- Emulsifiers
- Active ingredients
- Rheology modifiers
On the basis of applications, global personal care ingredients market is segmented into
- Hair care
- Skin care
- Sun care
- Oral care and make-up
Hair care is further segmented into
- Hair Oils
- Shampoo
- Conditioner And Others
Skin care is further segmented into
- Body Lotions
- Creams
- Sunscreens
- Others
Oral care is segmented into
- Toothpaste
- Mouthwash
- Others
The make-up segment is segmented into
- Lipstick
- Eye-Liner
- Mascara
- Others
On the basis of geography, global personal care ingredients market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Major Market Drivers:
- Growing population and changing lifestyle
- Increasing disposable income and rise in consumer purchasing power
- Growing demand for multifunctional ingredients
Market Restraints:
- Rising demand for natural ingredients
- Strict government regulation
