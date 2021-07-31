P&G Chemicals Cargill Inc. BASF S.E. The other players in the market are KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Berg + Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Alnor Oil Co. Inc

The Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market is expected to reach USD 25.2 billion by 2025, from USD 17.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) Market, By Market Type (Rapeseed Methyl Ester, Soya Methyl Ester, Palm Oil Methyl Ester, Other), By Application (Lubricants, Fuels, Coatings, Metal Working Fluids, Food & Agriculture, Other), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: The key players operating in the global Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) market are –

P&G Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

BASF S.E.

The other players in the market are KLK Oleo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Berg + Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Longyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., Alnor Oil Co. Inc, Avantor Performance Materials, Eastman Chemical Company, FUSHIMI Pharmaceutical Co., The Chemical Company, Velsicol Chemical LLC, Smart Chemicals Group Co., Swastik Industries, Hemadri Chemicals among others.

The global fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market.

Analyze and forecast the fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) market on the basis of market type and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for market type and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

