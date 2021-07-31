PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT MANUFACTURING MARKET – CHINA INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry

Pharmaceutical contract manufacturers intend to provide different services to their vendors including manufacturing of the product, R&D and non-clinical services such as supply chain management. The China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been growing significantly as the major firms are expanding its manufacturing capacity in China. For instance, in November 2016, Merck & Co., Inc. invested more than $236 million to expand manufacturing of pharma business in China. The company has invested $160.5 million in 2016 at its Nantong plant to manufacture high-quality pharmaceutical products as per China’s essential drug list. Likewise, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH has also expanded pharma manufacturing facility in May 2017. This has resulted due to the cost-effective production and availability of skilled labor in the country.

The major factors that are contributing to the growth of China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market includes the shift of global pharmaceutical firms for outsourcing in China and the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, such as CVD (Cardiovascular disease) and Cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2015, China witnessed around 4.3 million new cancer incidences and over 2.8 million cancer fatalities. Similarly, the prevalence of CVD is rising in the country. Such an increasing prevalence of CVD and cancer in China is encouraging contract pharma companies to develop new drugs in the country. For instance, in November 2015, WuXi AppTec Group and Eli Lilly & Co. signed a partnership agreement for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cardiovascular drug in China. The drug is intended to treat patients with dyslipidemia.

Moreover, it also aimed to reduce cardiovascular events in patients with increased triglycerides and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. According to Wuxi Phamatech, this strategic collaboration support china’s reforms to accelerate development and production in China of extremely innovative new drugs that target foremost unmet medical needs. It shows the efforts of China contract manufacturers towards drug development, which in turn is expected to boost the China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. In addition, the growing trend of China pharma exports to the US pharma industry and increasing demand for biosimilars is also encouraging the market growth. However, issues over quality control and stringent government regulations are creating hindrance in the growth of China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Additionally, increasing advances in drug discovery & development and MAH (Marketing Authorization Holder) pilot program are expected to offer significant opportunity for the market growth.

Additionally, China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing process type, product type, route of administration and services. According to the manufacturing process type, the market has been segmented into sterile manufacturing and non-sterile manufacturing. Based on the product, the market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dosage formulations and others. Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into oral administration, inhaled administration, parenteral administration, and others. Furthermore, based on service, the market is segmented into manufacturing, non-clinical service, and R&D.

Some of the major pharmaceutical contract manufacturers in China includes STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. These companies are adopting various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and geographical expansion to remain in the competition. In June 2016, Pfizer intends to invest approximately $350 million for the development of biotechnology center in China. This will enable the company to increase footprint in the biotechnology sector.

Research Methodology

The market study of China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as cancerindex.org, trade.gov and so on.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for government and private companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers and initial norms. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering valuable insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis by Manufacturing Process Type

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis by Product Type

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis by Route of Administration

China Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis by Service

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of country regulations and other government policies impacting the China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the China pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. Agno Pharma

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Bayer AG

4. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

5. Canagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6. Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

7. China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

8. Dishman Group

9. Evonik Industries AG

10. Gilead Sciences Shanghai Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

11. Glaxosmithkline PLC

12. Hangzhou VIWA Co., Ltd.

13. Ingredient China Group Ltd.

14. Mercator Pharma

15. Merck & Co., Inc.

16. Novozymes A/S

17. Pfizer Inc.

18. Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

19. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

20. Sigfried Holding AG

21. Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.

22. STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

24. WuXi AppTec Group

25. Wuxi Griffin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

26. Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

27. Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

