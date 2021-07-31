Phosphate Market Key Vendors and Forecast Of Players Like OCP S.A., Eurochem, Prayon, ICL Group, Maaden, Solvay, The Mosaic Company, Agrium Inc., And More

The Global Phosphate Market is expected to reach USD 77.12 billion by 2025, from USD 68.38 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-phosphate-market

Some of the major players operating in the global phosphate market are –

The Mosaic Company

A. OCP

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Agrium Inc.

Eurochem

Innophos Holdings, Inc.

Israel Chemical Ltd. (ICL)

Jordan Phosphate Mines Company PLC.

PJSC Phosagro AG

Others: Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Solvay-Rohdia, Valle S.A., Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd., Prayon S.A., Kazphosphate LLC, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, Yara International ASA, Wengfu Group, Anglo American, Incitec Pivot Limited, Dusolo Fertilizers, Fertoz Agriculture Pty Ltd, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Mississippi Phosphates Corporation, Phosphate Australia, and many more. The global phosphate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of phosphate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Phosphorus is vital for high value crops, with increase in population the consumption of fruits and vegetables is growing day by day.

According to The Mosaic Company, in 2016, phosphorus demand reached a record of 67 million tonnes due to increased use in china for applications in fruits and vegetables.

Due to increasing demand for phosphorous in countries like China, India, the demand for phosphorus will grow in the near future.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-phosphate-market

Segmentation:

The global phosphate market is segmented based on type, type of resource, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global phosphate market is segmented into

Ammonium Phosphate

Calcium Phosphate

Phosphoric Acid

Potassium Phosphate

Sodium Tripolyphosphate, And Others

On the basis of type of resource, the global phosphate market is classified into

Sedimentary Marine Deposits

Igneous & Weathered

Biogenic, And Others

On the basis of application, the global phosphate market is classified into

Fertilizers

Food & Beverage

Detergents

Water Treatment Chemicals

Metal Finishing, And Others

Based on geography, the global phosphate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

the global phosphate market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increased crop production

Low availability of arable land

Increased meat consumption driving the demand for animal feed

Demand for water treatment chemicals

Falling supply of phosphate

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-phosphate-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com