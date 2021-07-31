Probiotics Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Probiotics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products.

Europe is the dominate producer of probiotics, the production is 436.58 MT in 2016, accounting for about 48.19% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 24.53%.

Leading players in probiotics industry are DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics. Chr. Hansen is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 15.99% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 61.11% share of the market in 2016.

The global Probiotics market is valued at 570 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Probiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Probiotics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Probiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Probiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

DuPont (Danisco)

Chr. Hansen

Lallemand

China-Biotics

Nestle

Danone

Probi

BioGaia

Yakult

Novozymes

Glory Biotech

Ganeden

Morinaga Milk Industry

Sabinsa

Greentech

Biosearch Life

UAS Laboratories

Synbiotech

Market size by Product

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Other

Market size by End User

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Probiotics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Probiotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Probiotics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Probiotics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Probiotics Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Probiotics Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Bifidobacterium

1.4.3 Lactobacillus

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Probiotics Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Drugs

1.5.4 Dietary Supplements

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Probiotics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Probiotics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Probiotics Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Probiotics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Probiotics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Probiotics Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DuPont (Danisco)

11.1.1 DuPont (Danisco) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 DuPont (Danisco) Probiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 DuPont (Danisco) Probiotics Products Offered

11.1.5 DuPont (Danisco) Recent Development

11.2 Chr. Hansen

11.2.1 Chr. Hansen Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Chr. Hansen Probiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Chr. Hansen Probiotics Products Offered

11.2.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development

11.3 Lallemand

11.3.1 Lallemand Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lallemand Probiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Lallemand Probiotics Products Offered

11.3.5 Lallemand Recent Development

11.4 China-Biotics

11.4.1 China-Biotics Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 China-Biotics Probiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 China-Biotics Probiotics Products Offered

11.4.5 China-Biotics Recent Development

11.5 Nestle

11.5.1 Nestle Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Nestle Probiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Nestle Probiotics Products Offered

11.5.5 Nestle Recent Development

Continued…….

