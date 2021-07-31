Professional dental care is the new and emerging market due to rising awareness concerning oral care and the rising problem of tooth caries and periodontal diseases across the globe. Frequent subsidized oral care treatments in developing and developed nations have made dental care reasonable for a higher number of populations. Many new technologies such as CAD/CAM and automated dentistry have risen the demand for professional dental care services.

Professional Dental Care Market accounted to USD 775.0 million growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015,2016,2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global professional dental care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent, Kool Smiles, Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, Northwestern Management Services, Novadent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global professional dental care market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of professional dental care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Drivers and Objectives:

Rising Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics

Financial Gains for Dental Practitioners

Growing Quantity of Large/Group Dental Practices

Low Penetration of Oral Care Services in Rural Areas

Regulatory Limitations on Dental Dispensing Practices

Market Segments:

By product type the global professional dental care market is segmented into:

toothbrushes,

toothpastes,

mouthwashes/rinses,

denture products,

dental accessories/ancillaries,

other professional dental care products,

Toothbrushes are again sub-segmented into:

manual toothbrushes,

electric toothbrushes,

battery-powered toothbrushes,

and toothbrush heads.

Toothpastes are again sub-segmented into:

pastes,

gels,

polishes,

and powders.

Mouthwashes/Rinses are again sub-segmented into:

medicated mouthwashes

non-medicated mouthwashes.

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries are again sub-segmented into:

whitening products,

breath fresheners,

cosmetic whitening products,

dental flosses,

and dental water jets.

Denture Products are sub-segmented into:

fixatives,

cleansers,

and other denture products

On the basis of services the global professional dental care market is segmented into:

orthodontics,

dental implants,

periodontal,

and cosmetic,

On the basis of end-user the global professional dental care market is segmented into:

dental clinics,

hospitals,

ambulatory centers,

On the basis of geography, global professional dental care market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

