REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
A request for proposal (RFP) is a document that solicits proposal, often made through a bidding process, by an agency or company interested in procurement of a commodity, service, or valuable asset, to potential suppliers to submit business proposals. RFP software empowers issuers and/or responders to simplify the RFP process by streamlining complex, time-consuming tasks. RFP software can substantially improve the overall experience for both issuers and responders.
According to this study, over the next five years the Request for Proposal (RFP) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Request for Proposal (RFP) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Request for Proposal (RFP) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Request for Proposal (RFP) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
RFPIO
Loopio
RFP365
PandaDoc
Qvidian (Upland Software)
DeltaBid
SalesEdge
DirectRFP
SupplierSelect
Paperless Proposal
Synlio
Proposify
Qwilr
Expedience Software
ProcurePort
Qorus Software
R3 WinCenter
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Request for Proposal (RFP) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Request for Proposal (RFP) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premises
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
2.4.2 Large Enterprises
2.5 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software by Players
3.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 RFPIO
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 RFPIO Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 RFPIO News
11.2 Loopio
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Loopio Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Loopio News
11.3 RFP365
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 RFP365 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 RFP365 News
11.4 PandaDoc
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 PandaDoc Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 PandaDoc News
11.5 Qvidian (Upland Software)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Qvidian (Upland Software) Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Qvidian (Upland Software) News
11.6 DeltaBid
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 DeltaBid Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 DeltaBid News
11.7 SalesEdge
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 SalesEdge Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 SalesEdge News
11.8 DirectRFP
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 DirectRFP Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 DirectRFP News
11.9 SupplierSelect
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 SupplierSelect Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 SupplierSelect News
11.10 Paperless Proposal
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Paperless Proposal Request for Proposal (RFP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
……Continued
