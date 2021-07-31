Smart Luggage Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Smart Luggage Industry

This report studies the global market size of Smart Luggage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Luggage in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Luggage market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Smart Luggage market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Luggage market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Smart Luggage include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Smart Luggage include

Away

Barracuda

Bluesmart

Delsey

Lugloc

Neit

Planet Traveler

Reden

Rimowa

Samsara

Samsonite

Trunkster

Market Size Split by Type

Connectivity

Sensors

SIM Cards

USB Charging

Market Size Split by Application

Real-Time Tracking

Proximity Sensors

Remote Locking

Digital Scaling

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Luggage market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Luggage market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Luggage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Luggage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Smart Luggage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Luggage are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Luggage market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Luggage Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Connectivity

1.4.3 Sensors

1.4.4 SIM Cards

1.4.5 USB Charging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Luggage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Real-Time Tracking

1.5.3 Proximity Sensors

1.5.4 Remote Locking

1.5.5 Digital Scaling

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Luggage Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart Luggage Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart Luggage Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Smart Luggage Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Smart Luggage Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Smart Luggage Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Luggage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Luggage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart Luggage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Smart Luggage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Smart Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart Luggage Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Smart Luggage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Smart Luggage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Smart Luggage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Luggage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Luggage Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Luggage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Smart Luggage Sales by Type

4.2 Global Smart Luggage Revenue by Type

4.3 Smart Luggage Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Luggage Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Smart Luggage by Countries

6.1.1 North America Smart Luggage Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Smart Luggage Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Smart Luggage by Type

6.3 North America Smart Luggage by Application

6.4 North America Smart Luggage by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Luggage by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Luggage Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Smart Luggage Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Smart Luggage by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Luggage by Application

7.4 Europe Smart Luggage by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Smart Luggage by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Smart Luggage by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Smart Luggage Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Smart Luggage Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Smart Luggage by Type

9.3 Central & South America Smart Luggage by Application

9.4 Central & South America Smart Luggage by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Luggage by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Away

11.1.1 Away Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.1.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Barracuda

11.2.1 Barracuda Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.2.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Bluesmart

11.3.1 Bluesmart Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.3.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Delsey

11.4.1 Delsey Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.4.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Lugloc

11.5.1 Lugloc Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.5.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Neit

11.6.1 Neit Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.6.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Planet Traveler

11.7.1 Planet Traveler Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.7.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Reden

11.8.1 Reden Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.8.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Rimowa

11.9.1 Rimowa Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.9.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Samsara

11.10.1 Samsara Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Smart Luggage

11.10.4 Smart Luggage Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Samsonite

11.12 Trunkster

Continued…..

