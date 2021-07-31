solar simulator is the equipment used to simulate the solar irradiance and spectrum. Solar simulator is for the testing of solar cells, sun screen, plastics, and other devices. It has its wide application in pv cell/module and material testing, UV testing of materials and products, automotive testing, biomass study, and others. Growing demand for solar systems in residential applications may act as the major driver in the growth of solar simulator market. On the other side, high costing included in it may hinder the market.

Solar Simulator Market accounted for USD 5.75 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global solar simulator market are Newport Corporation, Meyer Burger Technology AG, Gsolar Power Co., Ltd., Spire Solar, Solar Light Company, Abet Technologies, Inc., Sciencetech Inc., Spectrolab Inc., OAI, Asahi Spectra Co., Ltd., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Nisshinbo Mechatronics, Inc., Endeas Oy, Wacom Electric Co., Ltd.,Endeas OY, and others.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Supportive government policies, initiatives, and regulatory compliance

Growing demand for solar systems in residential applications

Increasing adoption of green energy and emergence of smart cities

Falling subsidies, grants

High costing involved in solar simulators

Solar Simulator Market Segmentation:

Solar simulator market is segmented on the basis of light source:

intoxenon arc lamp,

metal halide arc lamp,

LED lamp,

UV lamp,

QTH lamp,

Solar simulator market is also segmented on the basis of dimension :

class AAA,

class ABA,

class ABB,

On the basis of application:

PV cell/module and material testing,

UV testing of materials and products,

automotive testing,

biomass study, and others.

UV testing of materials and products segment is further sub segmented in to :

plastics,

paints,

coating,

textile/fabric,

dermatological products

On the basis of geography:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

