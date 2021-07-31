SONAR SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

SONAR stands for Sound Navigation and Ranging; this technique is used to detect an object on or under the surface of the water. It can be used for a variety of applications such as military, commercial, scientific, underwater mines, fisheries, hydrography, anti-submarine warfare, and threat detection.

SONAR systems are also used to measure robot navigation and SODAR for atmospheric investigations. SONAR system uses acoustic frequencies, which ranges from very low to extremely high. Side scan and multi-beam SONARs is the leading technology, which helps in detailed mapping and imaging of the seabed.

According to this study, over the next five years the SONAR Systems and Technology market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SONAR Systems and Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SONAR Systems and Technology market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SONAR Systems and Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Multi-Beam SONAR

Diver Detection SONAR

Synthetic Aperture SONAR

Side Scan SONAR

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Scientific

Commercial

Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Northrop Grumman

Teledyne Reson

Ultra Electronics

Kongsberg Mesotech

Lockheed Martin

Atlas Elecktronik

Raytheon

Thales Group

R-2 Sonic

Edge Tech

Sound Metrics

Exelis

Neptune SONAR

L-3 Klein Associates

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SONAR Systems and Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of SONAR Systems and Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SONAR Systems and Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SONAR Systems and Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 SONAR Systems and Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Multi-Beam SONAR

2.2.2 Diver Detection SONAR

2.2.3 Single Beam Scanning SONAR

2.2.4 Synthetic Aperture SONAR

2.2.5 Side Scan SONAR

2.3 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 SONAR Systems and Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Scientific

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Military

2.4.4 Others

2.5 SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global SONAR Systems and Technology by Players

3.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global SONAR Systems and Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

