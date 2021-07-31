Specialty Coffee Shops 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.23% and Forecast to 2021
Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2017
Coffee which scores 80 points or above on a 100-point scale is graded “specialty.” Specialty coffees are grown in special and ideal climates, and are distinctive because of their full cup taste and little to no defects. Specialty coffee shops are outlets that sell premium and specialty coffee and other foods and beverages. A typical specialty coffee shop generates over 55% of its sales from coffee or coffee-related products.
The analysts forecast the global specialty coffee shops market to grow at a CAGR of 10.23% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty coffee shops market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales and value.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Dunkin’ Brands Group
• McDonald’s
• Restaurant Brands International
• Starbucks
• Whitbread
Other prominent vendors
• Barista Coffee
• Caffè Nero
• Caribou Coffee
• Coffee Beanery
• Coffee Day Enterprises
• Doutor Coffee
• DUTCH BROS. COFFEE
• EDIYA COFFEE COMPANY
• Gloria Jean’s Coffees International
• International Coffee & Tea
• KKD Corporation (Krispy Kreme Doughnuts)
• Peet’s Coffee & Tea
• Global Baristas US
Market driver
• Growing number of specialty coffee shops globally
Market challenge
• Fluctuating prices of coffee beans
Market trend
• Rising popularity of coffee among millennials
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Global foodservice market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by shop type
• Global specialty coffee shops market by shop type
• Global independent coffee shops market
• Global chain coffee shops market
• Segmentation of products sold in specialty coffee shops
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global specialty coffee shops market by geography
• Specialty coffee shops market in Americas
• Specialty coffee shops market in EMEA
• Specialty coffee shops market in APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
• US
• UK
• China
• Canada
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Rising popularity of coffee among millennials
• Growing demand for premium and specialty coffee
• New promotion strategies by vendors to increase coffee consumption
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Dunkin’ Brands Group
• McDonald’s
• Restaurant Brands International
• Starbucks
• Whitbread
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
