Telepresence Robots Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Anybots, Double Robotics, Mantaro, Revolve Robotics, Vecna
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Telepresence Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021”
Posted via Industry Today. Follow us on Twitter @IndustryToday
Telepresence Robots Market 2017
A telepresence robot is a wheeled device that aids the virtual presence of a human at work. A typical telepresence robot comprises a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, arm units (optional), and other multimedia facilities to offer seamless communication between people at remote locations. These robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.
The analysts forecast the global telepresence robots market to grow at a CAGR of 37.71% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telepresence robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue from sales, retrofit, replacement, and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1584715-global-telepresence-robots-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Telepresence Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Anybots
• Double Robotics
• Mantaro
• Revolve Robotics
• Vecna
Other prominent vendors
• Awabot
• Inbot Technology
• iRobot
• Suitable Technologies
Market driver
• Increased technological advancement in smart devices and communication sectors
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Absence of technical and mechanical feasibility during operations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1584715-global-telepresence-robots-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Parent market
• Focus market
• Market opportunity
• Overall impact of drivers and challenges on global telepresence robots market
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Market overview
• Global mobile telepresence robots market
• Global stationary telepresence robots market
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Market overview
• Global telepresence robots market for business enterprises
• Global telepresence robots market for rental companies
• Global telepresence robots market for education
• Global telepresence robots market for healthcare
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Telepresence robots market in Americas
• Telepresence robots market in EMEA
• Telepresence robots market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine
• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in homecare and rehabilitation centers
• Growing demand for telepresence robots with lateral stability control and power drive
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Anybots
• Double Robotics
• Mantaro
• Revolve Robotics
• Vecna
• Other prominent vendors
• Key takeaway
..…..Continued
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541