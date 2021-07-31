Telepresence Robots Market 2017: Global Analysis by Key Players – Anybots, Double Robotics, Mantaro, Revolve Robotics, Vecna

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Telepresence Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021”

Telepresence Robots Market 2017

A telepresence robot is a wheeled device that aids the virtual presence of a human at work. A typical telepresence robot comprises a wheel-based moving stand, tablets, arm units (optional), and other multimedia facilities to offer seamless communication between people at remote locations. These robots use high-speed internet connectivity for multimedia applications.

The analysts forecast the global telepresence robots market to grow at a CAGR of 37.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telepresence robots market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue from sales, retrofit, replacement, and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Telepresence Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Anybots

• Double Robotics

• Mantaro

• Revolve Robotics

• Vecna

Other prominent vendors

• Awabot

• Inbot Technology

• iRobot

• Suitable Technologies

Market driver

• Increased technological advancement in smart devices and communication sectors

Market challenge

• Absence of technical and mechanical feasibility during operations

Market trend

• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Parent market

• Focus market

• Market opportunity

• Overall impact of drivers and challenges on global telepresence robots market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Global mobile telepresence robots market

• Global stationary telepresence robots market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global telepresence robots market for business enterprises

• Global telepresence robots market for rental companies

• Global telepresence robots market for education

• Global telepresence robots market for healthcare

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Telepresence robots market in Americas

• Telepresence robots market in EMEA

• Telepresence robots market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in telemedicine

• Emerging demand for telepresence solutions in homecare and rehabilitation centers

• Growing demand for telepresence robots with lateral stability control and power drive

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Anybots

• Double Robotics

• Mantaro

• Revolve Robotics

• Vecna

• Other prominent vendors

• Key takeaway

..…..Continued