The Outlook and Forecast of the 2019 Global Data Center Generator Market Report 2017 to 2023

Within the period between 2017 and 2023, the global data center generator market will register a growth that will see it reach about $5 billion in terms of revenue and a CAGR of over 5%. That could be as a result of the high rate at which automation, as well as monitoring solutions, are being increased. Other crucial market drivers are the snowballing Diesel-Rotary UPS Systems implementation and the factor that many people are embracing modular power infrastructure.

The segmentation of the data center generator market is based on a number of factors. They include geography, tier standards, systems as well as the generator capacity. The summary is as follows.

By Generator Capacity

<1 MW

1MW–2MW

>2MW

By Systems

Generators

DRUPS Systems

By Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Geography

Americas

EMEA

APAC

As far as the geographical areas are concerned, there are countries that have registered a huge investment in the data center segment. That will result into an increase in revenue over the years. The states include:

Australia

Brazil

China SAR

Denmark

India

Singapore

South Africa

There are also urban centers perfect for data Centre facilities when it comes to the global market. They include;

Auckland

Dubai

Frankfurt

London

Melbourne

Mumbai

New York

Osaka

Paris

Stockholm

Sydney

Texas

Virginia

Key Geographical Regions covered in the Report

US

Canada

Latin America

Western Europe

Nordic

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

China & Hong Kong

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APAC

Major Key Players in the global Data Centre Generator Market

Caterpillar

Cummins

Euro-Diesel

Generac Power System

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG (MTU On Site Energy)

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

Other Players

Aggreko

Atlas Copco

DEUTZ

Hitzinger

Inmesol

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Mitsubishi

Perkins

The Piller Group

Onis Visa

Pramac

Going by the 2018 data, the generators with greater than 2 MW had the largest market share. That was as a result of the high rate of the construction of hyper-scale facilities. The number will increase due to the deployment of 100 facilities since each one of them will have a power capacity of 10 MW. For areas with natural gas reserves, there are high chances of using gas generators.

In summary, the demand for generators will increase in areas facing electric grid instability. Another factor is an increase in the cost of data center power outage. APAC region will have an increase in revenue since Apple, Alibaba, Baidu, Google, Microsoft, and AWS is investing in data centers. For instance, there is a high possibility of Microsoft installing 72 generator sets in the proposed Quincy Data Centre.