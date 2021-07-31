Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Manufacturers- L3 Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Fortive, FLIR Systems, Inc.
Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Surveillance, Threat Detection, Surveys, Predictive Maintenance, Radiology, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Commercial and Residential Security, Personal Vision, Firefighting, Research and Development, Automotive, Veterinary), Component, Network Connectivity, End-User (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market accounted to USD 7.85 billion growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast to 2024.
Increased adoption in machine vision-based applications across the industrial segment and demand for enhanced perimeter security across residential applications will further fuel the thermal imaging market demand. However, the high cost of devices such as cooled cameras, which offer better resolution and export restrictions imposed on the sale of thermal images outside the U.S. due to concerns over the misuse for terrorist activities may hinder the thermal imaging market growth.
Thermal imaging technology helps people in detecting the people and objects in very dark and in more diverse conditions. The thermal imaging systems utilize the latest technology for detecting the heat. These systems are dependable in areas wherever critical temperature occurs. These systems are compact and expresses like a normal digital camera providing an ease in the generation of real time high resolution image.
Target Audience
Companies in the thermal imaging market
Electronics and semiconductor companies
Technical standards organizations
Investment communities in the market
Research institutes and organizations
Government and financial institutions
Venture capitalists
Private equity firms
Analysts and strategic business planners
The major players are: –
Honeywell International, Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Axis Communications AB, Leonardo DRS, L3 Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Fortive, FLIR Systems, Inc., Sofradir Group, Danaher, Drs Technologies, Raytheon, Bullard, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd, Siemens AG, General Electric, Sensirion AG, NXP Semiconductors, Atmel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, TE Connectivity, Analog Devices, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Oceana Sensor among others who are leading the Thermal Imaging Cameras market throughout the Globe are also covered in the report.
The Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market research report provides complete estimation of CAGR of the concerned period in percentages which will guide the users to take choice-based decisions over the predicted chart.
Crucial Features of Global Thermal Imaging Camera Market Report:
The analysis of major competitors, makers, suppliers, distributors within the global Thermal Imaging Camera market along with leading competitor’s product specification, important financial details, company profiles, and making business strategies.
The essential analysis of market segmentation supported product/service types, applications, regions, and technology.
Valuable insights into import/export activities, demand and supply analysis, Thermal Imaging Camera market share, size, rate, profit, revenue, CAGR, and different essential details.
Competitive Analysis:
The Global Thermal Imaging Cameras Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal imaging cameras market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermal Imaging Market
4.2 Thermal Imaging Market, By Type
4.3 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application and Country
4.4 Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical
4.5 Thermal Imaging Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Reduction in Price of Thermal Imaging Products
5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security
5.2.1.3 Penetration in Machine Vision-Based Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Export Restrictions
5.2.2.2 Longwave Infrared Cameras Require Additional Cameras for Better Detailing
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Thermal Imaging Technology in Adas
5.2.3.2 Miniaturization of Camera Cores to Penetrate New Application Areas
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection
6 Thermal Imaging Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cameras
6.3 Scopes
6.4 Modules
7 Thermal Imaging Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Security & Surveillance
7.2.1 Perimeter Security
7.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
7.2.3 Tracking
7.3 Monitoring & Inspection
7.3.1 Machine Condition Monitoring
7.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring
7.3.3 Quality Assessment
7.3.4 Hvac
7.4 Detection
7.4.1 Gas Detection
7.4.2 Fire/Flare Detection
7.4.3 Body Temperature Measurement
7.4.4 Level Measurement
7.4.5 Research & Development
8 Thermal Imaging Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Commercial
8.4 Residential
8.5 Aerospace & Defense
8.6 Automotive
8.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences
8.8 Oil & Gas
8.9 Food & Beverages
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Product Launches
10.3.2 Acquisitions
10.3.3 Partnerships & Collaborations
10.3.4 Contracts & Agreements
11 Company Profiles
Flir Systems
Fortive Corporation
United Technologies
Leonardo
L3 Technologies
Axis Communications
Bae Systems
Testo SE
Xenics
Sofradir
Seek Thermal
Thermoteknix Systems
Allied Vision
Opgal Optronic Industries Limited
Dali Technology
COX
C-Thermal
Calumino
Tonbo
Ircamera LLC
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
Growing Demand for Thermal Cameras in Smartphones
Deteriorating Prices of Thermal Cameras
Increasing Demand for Thermal Imaging Cameras in All Commercial Applications
Availability of Alternate Technologies
Emergence of Integrated Solutions
Increasing Demand of Thermal Imaging Services