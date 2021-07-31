Tokenization Market Trends & Future Development Status accounted for USD 1.12 billion growing at a CAGR of 26.5%

Tokenization is the popular option of data security. It deals with the replacement of sensitive data with unique identification system which has all the essential information about the data without including its security. Data of aviation, military and financial institution have higher chances of being hacked. With advancement in tokenization technology there is greater possibility of converting sensitive data into non- sensitive data and then reverting back with non-sensitive data to sensitive data. Rise in credit/Debit card fraudulent activities act as the major driver in the growth of tokenization market. On the other side, lack of knowledge about security tokens among end-users may hinder the market.

The growing need to protect cardholders’ data by following PCI DSS guidelines is expected to drive the tokenization market

The tokenization market by service includes professional and managed services. Furthermore, professional services include consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The tokenization solution is being deployed by a large number of SMEs to secure their organizations from the increasing payment frauds and identity thefts.

The Global Tokenization Market accounted for USD 1.12 billion growing at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period to 2024.

Applications Covered:

Compliance Management

Payment Security

User Authentication

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global tokenization market are: –

3Delta Systems Inc., Ciphercloud, Cybersource, Fiserv Inc., Futurex, Gemalto N.V., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, First Data Corporation, Cardconnect Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Liaison Technologies Inc., Protegrity Inc., Symantec Corporation, Thales E-Security Inc. and others.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for global tokenization market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendor’s strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure provider’s ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major market drivers & restraints:

Rise in credit/debit card fraudulent activities

Increasing need for PCI-DSS

Rise in the need for payment security for digital ecommerce

Lack of knowledge about security tokens among end-users

Addressing the vulnerabilities from EMV standards

Market Segmentation:

The global tokenization market is segmented on the basis of component into solution, services. The services segment is further segmented into professional services, consulting services, integration services, training & education services, support & maintenance services, and managed services.

On the basis of organization size, the global tokenization market is segmented into large enterprises, and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

On the basis of application area, the global tokenization market is segmented into payment security, user authentication, and compliance management.

On the basis of deployment model, the global tokenization market is segmented into on-premises, and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the global tokenization market is segmented into government and defense, banking, financial services & insurance, IT &telecom, healthcare, retail, education, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global tokenization market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.