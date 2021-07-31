U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market is expected to healthy over the period of 2025 by Top Players IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.33.1%,QIAGEN 18.7%,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 15.6%,Abaxis 6.2%,

The following report constitutes an in-depth assessment of industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts and their latest recognition and each manufacturer of the industry via the market value chain. The U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report provides a survey of key market players, which is based on the organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw materials required and the organization’s financial health.

U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments), Product Type (Clinical Biochemistry, Immunodiagnostics), Animal (Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets), End User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Farms and Livestock Production Companies, Point of Care (Household), Non Profit Animal Camps, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail), Country (U.S.)–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of increasing incidence of cardiac disease, rapid advancement in surgical technique in VAD implantation, increasing popularity of minimal invasive surgical procedures in cardiology, regulatory approval of veterinary diagnostics are fuel the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

Key Drivers: U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Factors such as increasing number of pet insurances, increasing number of house pets, increasing in the number of veterinary practitioners, technological developments and increase in number of vendors, increasing consumption of animal food products, increasing importance of animal fluids in human healthcare are fuel the growth of veterinary diagnostics market.

Key Points: U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market

In 2017, the U.S. veterinary diagnostics market is dominated by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.33.1%,QIAGEN 18.7%,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 15.6%,Abaxis 6.2%,Others 26.4%

The consumables segment is dominating the North America veterinary diagnostics market.

Instruments segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

