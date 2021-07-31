Ultrasound Gels Market 2025: Industry Analysis With OrthoCanada, Medline Industries, Inc., Scrip Companies., The X-Ray Shoppe, And Other

The Ultrasound Gels Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Ultrasound Gels forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Ultrasound Gels Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Ultrasound gels are conductive medium used in ultrasound diagnostic methods, techniques and treatment therapies. It is economic, accessible and less harmful than other imaging methods. The term ultrasound refers to sound waves within the frequency range of 20 kHz to 1 GHz. It is required to use ultrasonic media in order to avoid intense sound reflections at the midpoints between ultrasonic head and skin resulting from air pockets. Ultrasonic media must be free of air bubbles in order to give perfect sound transmission. Gels are liquids that contain thickening agents for spread ability on the skin with gliding property, i.e. the ultrasonic head delicately slides over the skin.

The report includes market shares of ultrasound gels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major Ultrasound Gels players operating in the market are

Parker Laboratories, Inc.,

Scrip Companies.,

OrthoCanada,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

The X-Ray Shoppe,

Unique International ,

Besmed,

Current Solutions, Inc.,

Phyto Performance,

Track,

Others: Saify Traders, DNP Enterprise, Rege Imaging & Cine Films Private Limited, RehabMedic and Sonogel Vertriebs GmbH. The global ultrasound gels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

All the tissues present in the human body are resistive (impedance) toward the ultrasound waves. With the density and the elasticity of the tissue can be determined with their specific impedance. For the maximum transmission of the energy from one medium to the other, it is necessary that the impedance of the two medium should be same same. The difference in impedance at a boundary is directly proportional to the smaller the amount of energy that will be transferred. Aquasonic 100, Sterile Aquasonic 100, Aquasonic Clear, SCAN Ultrasound Gel, Polysonic Ultrasound Lotion are few examples of ultrasound gel are widely used.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Low cost and easy to use factor

Less harmful than other imaging methods

The increasing awareness towards screening for breast cancer

Enhanced demand from hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

Limited healthcare resources

Cooling effect of ultrasound gels

Market Segmentation: Global Ultrasound Gels Market

The global ultrasound gels market is segmented based on type, end user and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into

Sterile

Non-sterile

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Based on geography the global ultrasound gels market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

