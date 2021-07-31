Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Business Opportunities, Business Investments, Applications, Share, Industry Size, Supply, Demand, Outlook to 2025

Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins MarketPress Release

A new market study, titled “Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment (Orthophthalic,     Isophthalic,     Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), … …), by Market (Construction Industry,     Automotive Industry,     Shipbuilding Industry, … …), by Company (Ashland,     DSM,     Polynt-Reichhold, … …)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:
The global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Orthophthalic
Isophthalic
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
Other

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Other Composites
Other

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
    Ashland
DSM
Polynt-Reichhold
AOC
U-Pica
Japan Composite
Yabang
Tianhe Resin
Changzhou Fangxin
Zhaoqing Futian
Jiangsu Fullmark
Changzhou Huari
Zeyuan Chemical
Guangdong Huaxun
Luxchem Polymer Industries

Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Orthophthalic
2.1.2     Isophthalic
2.1.3     Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)
2.1.4     Other
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Construction Industry
3.1.2     Automotive Industry
3.1.3     Shipbuilding Industry
3.1.4     Other Composites
3.1.5     Other
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List

