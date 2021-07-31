Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Business Opportunities, Business Investments, Applications, Share, Industry Size, Supply, Demand, Outlook to 2025

A new market study, titled “Global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment (Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), … …), by Market (Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, … …), by Company (Ashland, DSM, Polynt-Reichhold, … …)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

The global Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Orthophthalic

Isophthalic

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Other

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Construction Industry

Automotive Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Other Composites

Other

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Ashland

DSM

Polynt-Reichhold

AOC

U-Pica

Japan Composite

Yabang

Tianhe Resin

Changzhou Fangxin

Zhaoqing Futian

Jiangsu Fullmark

Changzhou Huari

Zeyuan Chemical

Guangdong Huaxun

Luxchem Polymer Industries

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Unsaturated Synthetic Polyester Resins Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Orthophthalic

2.1.2 Isophthalic

2.1.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Construction Industry

3.1.2 Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Shipbuilding Industry

3.1.4 Other Composites

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

