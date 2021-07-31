Vacuum Packaging Market Competitors, Trends, and Demands By 2025: Wipak, Amcor, Mondi Group, Klöckner Pentaplast , Filtration Group, ULMA Packaging UK, Coveris Group, Coveris UK, Filtration Group GmbH, Bemis Company, Inc. , ORICS Industries, Inc.
This is because of the rising demand for better quality packaging, and hygienic packaging practices rising the market share and hence, increasing the prospective market growth. The Global Vacuum Packaging Market is set to witness a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 16.83 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 24.49 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025.
The key players operating in the Global Vacuum Packaging Market are
- Bemis Company Inc.
- CVP® Systems, LLC.
- Sealed Air
- ORICS
- Berry Global Inc.
- Amcor Limited
- ULMA Packaging S.Coop.
- Klöckner Pentaplast
- Filtration Group Corporation
- COVERIS
- Wipak
- Mondi
The Global Vacuum Packaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Vacuum Packaging is the method of packing food and other products, by extraction of air from the package and from the outer material layer, hence, sealing it completely. It is a modern and innovative way of extending the shelf-life and improving the durability of the products. It is a reliable method of packaging as the products take less amount of space, after the vacuum packaging process has been completed.
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for packaged and processed food switching from the traditional methods of consumption can be one of the attributive factor for the high demand of Vacuum Packaging Market
- Manufacturers want to make the product appear more aesthetic on the shelf for as long as possible, this requires complete and hygienic packaging that makes sure that the product isn’t spoiled and this requires the method of vacuum packaging, hence, the rising demand for it.
Market Restraints:
- High cost of development and uses of this method are the major factors which is halting its growth
- But constant innovation regarding other packaging methods, is also one of the major factors behind its halted growth
Segmentation: Global Vacuum Packaging Market
- By Material
-
- PE (Polyethylene)
- PP (Polypropylene)
- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride)
- PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
- Others (Paper, and Polyester)
- By Pack Type
-
- Rigid Packaging
- Semi-Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- By Machinery
-
- Thermoformers
- External Vacuum Sealers
- Tray-Sealing
- Others (Vacuum Chamber Machines, Mini Vacuum Machines)
- By Process
-
- Skin Vacuum Packaging
- Shrink Vacuum Packaging)
- Others (Traditional Vacuum Packaging)
- By Application
-
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
- Introduction
1.1. Objectives Of The Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Overview Of Global Vacuum Packaging Market
1.4. Currency And Pricing
1.5. Limitation
1.6. Markets Covered
- Market Segmentation
2.1. Markets Covered
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered For The Vacuum Packaging Study
2.4. Currency And Pricing
2.5. Research Methodology
2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
2.7. Secondary Sources
2.8. Assumptions
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global Vacuum Packaging Market, By Application
- Global Vacuum Packaging Market, By Product
- Global Vacuum Packaging Market, By Vertical
- Global Vacuum Packaging Market, By Geography
- Global Vacuum Packaging Market, Company Landscape
- Company Profile
- Related Reports
