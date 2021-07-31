VEHICLE TIRE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Vehicle Tire market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vehicle Tire market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental

Pirelli

Goodyear

Shanghai Huayi

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

ZC Rubber

Yokohama

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Maxxis

Triangle Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

OEM

Aftermarket

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Vehicle Tire capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Vehicle Tire manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Vehicle Tire Market Research Report 2018

1 Vehicle Tire Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Tire

1.2 Vehicle Tire Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Tire Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Vehicle Tire Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Radial Tire

1.2.3 Bias Tire

1.3 Global Vehicle Tire Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vehicle Tire Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Global Vehicle Tire Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Tire Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Vehicle Tire (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Vehicle Tire Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Vehicle Tire Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Vehicle Tire Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Vehicle Tire Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Vehicle Tire Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Vehicle Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Vehicle Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vehicle Tire Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vehicle Tire Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Vehicle Tire Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Vehicle Tire Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

……

7 Global Vehicle Tire Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Michelin

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Michelin Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Bridgestone

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Bridgestone Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Continental Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Pirelli

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Pirelli Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Goodyear

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Goodyear Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Shanghai Huayi

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Shanghai Huayi Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Sumitomo Rubber Industries

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 ZC Rubber

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 ZC Rubber Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Yokohama

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Yokohama Vehicle Tire Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Nokian Tyres

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Vehicle Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

……Continued

