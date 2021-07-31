VITAMIN B12 (COBALAMIN, CYANOCOBALAMIN) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, DEMAND, CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2024

This report studies the Cyanocobalamin market, Cyanocobalamin is a man-made form of vitamin B12. Vitamin B12 is important for growth, cell reproduction, blood formation, and protein and tissue synthesis.

Cyanocobalamin is used to treat vitamin B12 deficiency in people with pernicious anemia and other conditions.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Drugs for Cyanocobalamin includes Injection, Oral and Spray . The proportion of Injection in 2017 is about 68%, and the proportion of Oral in 2017 is about 32%.

The drugs for Cyanocobalamin is used to treat and prevent a lack of vitamin B12 that may be caused by any of the following: pernicious anemia (lack of a natural substance needed to absorb vitamin B12 from the intestine); certain diseases, infections, or medications that decrease the amount of vitamin B12 absorbed from food; or a vegan diet (strict vegetarian diet that does not allow any animal products, including dairy products and eggs).

Drugs for Cyanocobalamin is application in Hospital & Clinic and Pharmacy. The most of Oral is used in Pharmacy.

The worldwide market for Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

Endo International

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi-Aventis

Jamieson

Teva (Actavis)

Merck

Mylan

Bayer HealthCare

Pfizer

ANGELINI

Biological E

CCEPCD

Huaxin Pharmaceutical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cyanocobalamin Injection

Cyanocobalamin Oral

Cyanocobalamin Spray

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

