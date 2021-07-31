West Africa Mining Market Report 2019

The report on the mining in West Africa offers a comprehensive analysis of the mining conditions, opportunities, and products in West Africa. It does include the reports on the 36 companies such as the AngloGold Ashanti that plans to spend $500million to reopen Obuasi gold mine in the Ghana, The Societe Miniere de Boke, that signed agreement with the Guinea to construct the railway, the aluminum refinery and the new bauxite mine that is going to cost $3 billion, Chalco, that is developing $500 million Boffa bauxite mine in the Guinea and the Perseus Mining that have achieved the commercial productions at $107mn Sissingue gold mine in Ivory Coast.

Well, Mining in West Africa supplied 22.6% of world rutile (Titanium Oxide), 11.5% of bauxite, 9.4% of the gold and 5.6% of the uranium in the year 2016. The large number of the companies that are involved in the regional mining sector, including the major companies such as Aluminum Corporation of China, Newmont Mining, AngloGold Ashanti and Rusal. The Artisanal mining forms a very large part of the mining sector in the region. However, it is very often associated with smuggling, the revenue loss, human rights, child labor as well as the environmental and human health and the safety concerns.

Opportunities for Growth: Mining sector has been spotted by most of the countries in region as the potential catalysts for the economic development, and there has been a determined effort to be able to attract foreign direct investment. Majority of the minerals that are produced in the West Africa countries have currently been exported for further processing. In the year 2017, West African countries were able to export minerals that were estimated to be worth $`6.1 billion, which is 26.3 percent more than the previous year. This is mainly as a result of a large increase in Guinea's exports. There are some factors such as the lack of infrastructure and in some of the countries, security, have continued to impact on the performance of West Africa's mining sector.