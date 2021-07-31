Western Blotting Market 2019- Sales, Geographic, Segmentation, Drivers & Restrainers Forecast 2024

Western Blotting Market accounted to USD 728.3 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major players operating in western blotting market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Advansta, Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

(U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

LI-COR Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

Lumigen, Inc.(U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) and more

western blotting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes western blotting market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising pervasiveness of HIV, and Lyme

Expanding interest in R&D by different pharmaceuticals companies.

Extending the application in the field of proteomics

High price of the product

Development of alternative methods for detecting protein

Segmentation: Western Blotting Market

On the basis of product type, western blotting market is segmented into instruments and consumables. In 2016, consumable segment was leading the market share and is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increase in R&D activities in coming period.

On the basis of application, western blotting market is segmented into biomedical & biochemical research and disease diagnostics. Due to vast expenditure by government in proteomics research, biomedical & biochemical research has contributed towards the largest share in 2016.

On the basis of end users, western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2016, academic & research institutes dominated the market owing to growing number of research activities conducted by educational institutions supported by government funding. However pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing R&D spending by such companies.

On the basis of geography, western blotting market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

