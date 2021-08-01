2019 Global Plant-based Beverages Market 2026 Is Booming Worldwide | B&G Foods, Sensient Technologies major competitors Blue Diamond Growers, THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, Hain Celestial, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Califia Farms

Market Analysis: Global Plant-based Beverages Market

Global Plant-based Beverages Market’s rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing preference of consumers to switching from dairy to non-dairy products. This has induced a rise in market value from an estimated value of USD 11.91 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The developments or activities of major advertise players and brands are analyzed within the Global Plant-based Beverages Market report, which ranges from item advancement, propelling of items, acquisitions, mergers, joint wanders and future items to innovation.

The Global Plant-based Beverages Market showcase inquire about report moreover offers companies with a company profile, item details, generation esteem, contact data of the producer and company market offers. In expansion, it combines all-inclusive industry examination with particular gauges and estimates.

Another vital angle of this showcase report is to think around the competitive scene. Target-driven report era, quality loyalty and straightforwardness within the investigate strategy are fair a couple of the highlights with which this showcase report can be unquestionably received.

The Global Plant-based Beverages Market advertise inquire about report will help companies in accomplishing long-term accomplishments in terms of way better decision-making, income era, showcase targets and productive trade.

DOWNLOAD | SAMPLE PDF COPY OF REPORT @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-plant-based-beverages-market

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption and preference of non-dairy beverages over dairy beverages is expected to drive the market growth

Increased cases of lactose intolerance and adoption of veganism is also expected to drive the market growth for plant-based beverages

Key Market Competitors:

Blue Diamond Growers,

The Whitewave Foods Company,

Pacific Foods Of Oregon Llc,

Hain Celestial,

SunOpta,

Want Want China Holdings Limited,

Kikkoman Corporation,

Califia Farms,

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY,

Ripple Foods,

Few of the major competitors currently working in the plant-based beverages market are Pulmuone Foods USA Inc., Pureharvest, Rosa Food Products Co. Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, World Waters LLC, Campbell Soup Company, and PepsiCo Inc.

Market Definition:

Plant-based beverages are beverages produced with having non-dairy ingredients like soy, almond and others for their production. They are produced due to the increasing adoption of non-dairy beverage products and increasing cases of lactose intolerance. These beverages are produced when the proteins and other nutrients are grinded out from these nuts or ingredients and mixed with water and other minerals.

Market Restraints:

Higher prices in comparison to diary beverages is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects associated with non-dairy milk on the body and its organs is expected to restrain the market growth

DOWNLOAD | DETAIL TABLE OF CONTENT @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-plant-based-beverages-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, PepsiCo Inc. announced that they had initiated a collaborative arrangement with the ten emerging food & beverage brands from North America, with each of the brands receiving funding and guidance from PepsiCo Inc. experts.

In September 2018, Campbell Soup Company announced that they had introduced a new plant-based beverage line of products “V8”.

Global Plant-based Beverages Market Segmentation:

By Source

Almond Soy Coconut Rice Others



Cashew Oats Pea Hemp



By Type

Milk Others



Smoothies

Shakes

Nogs

By Function

Cardiovascular Health Cancer Prevention Bone Health Lactose-Free Alternative Qualitative Preference



By Geography

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa

INQUIRE | MAKE INQUIRE HERE @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-plant-based-beverages-market

Key questions answered in the report