Acoustic Microscopy Market 2025 – Detailed In New Research Report Acoustech Systems, Pico Technology, MuAnalysis Inc., OKOS Solutions, LLC, Insight k.k., IP HOLDINGS LTD, Sonix, Inc., NTS – National Technical Systems, Solenis, PVA TePla AG

Global Acoustic Microscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1,323.1 million by 2025, from USD 895 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

EAG Inc.

Sonoscan

PVA TePla AG

Solenis

, National Testing Service

Sonix, Inc.

IP Holding S.G.P.S

Insight k.k.

OKOS SOLUTIONS, LLC

Pico Technology

Acoustech Systems

Among others.

Report Definition:

Acoustic microscopy is a technique for micro structuring of non-transparent solids or biological materials. It has a very-high frequency of ultrasound and is used in non-destructive testing, quality control, failure analysis. It produces opportunities for discovery, permits deeper exploration of a specimen and helps scientists to better observe and analyse micro environments. It helps to get more accurate data. It is widely applicable in different industries which include semiconductor, life science, material science, nanotechnology and others.

In 2012, Sonoscan launched” D9600™ C-SAM” a newest Lab Model which was an acoustic micro imaging system. It was designed to serve as a general-purpose tool for laboratory/failure analysis work or for low-volume production inspection. It was used for non-destructive analysis of defects in industrial products and semiconductor devices.

According to article published by Macmillan Publishers Limited, in 2015, scanning acoustic microscope discriminated cancer cells in fluid by assessing the speed of sound (SOS) or attenuation of sound (AOS) through tissues by applying thin layer preparation method to observe benign and malignant effusions using scanning acoustic microscope.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for various end-user industries

Rising funding for R&D in microscopy

Safety regulations by governments and international bodies

High overall operating cost and initial investment.

Implementation of excise tax and heavy customs duty on acoustic microscopes.

Segmentation:

Based on offering:

Microscopes

Accessories

Software

Services

On the basis of application:

Non-Destructive Testing

Quality Control

Failure Analysis

Others

Based on industry:

Semiconductor

Life Science

Material Science

Nanotechnology

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global acoustic microscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Acoustic Microscopy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Major Points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Key Inferences Market Overview Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC) Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Key Players Future of the Market

