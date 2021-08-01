Adhesives Tapes Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By DermaMed Coatings Company, LLC, Advance Tapes International Ltd, American Biltrite, Canadian Technical Tape Ltd, Dewal Industries Inc. Berry Plastics Corporation And Others

Global Adhesive Tapes Market current condition and future possibilities of the segment has also been examined. Key strategies in the market that consists of product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are additionally discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and gear and downstream demand evaluation is additionally conducted. The future of Adhesive Tapes industry segment has been rigorously investigated in relation with primary market challenges. This file affords in depth study of “Adhesive Tapes market” the usage of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Regions of the middle east ,Asia, America , Europe and Africa are studied The Adhesive Tapes Market record also gives an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is primarily based on the a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the volume of production, required raw material, and the economic fitness of the organization.

Get Free Sample Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-adhesives-tapes-market

Market Analysis :

Global Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability are the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Key Points: Global Adhesive Tapes Market

In 2017, the global adhesive tapes market is dominated by 3M Company with market share of 29.7%, followed by NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 7.7%, tesa SE 2.1%, LINTEC Corporation 2.0%, Avery Dennison 1.8% and others 56.6%..

The Acrylic segment is dominating the global adhesive tapes market.

Silicone segment is expected to grow with the CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key development :

The growth rate of the tape market worldwide is 4.5%, and demand growth is expected to continue at that level over the next 5 years.

Specialty tapes make up 14% of total tape production worldwide or just less than 5 billion square meters of tape materials. Europe’s share of the global specialty tape market is 24%.

The global specialty tape market has seen an annual compounded growth rate of about 4 to 4.5%.

Competitors: Global Adhesives Tapes Market

3M Company,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

Tesa Se,

Lintec Corporation,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

The other players in the market are Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC., Scapa Group Plc, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nichiban Co. Ltd, Mactac, LLC, Adchem Corporation, Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC, CCT Tapes, Gergonne, the Adhesive Solution, Adhesives Research, Inc., Advance Tapes International, Ajit Industries, Wuhan Huaxia Nanfeng Adhesive Tapes, American Biltrite Inc., Canadian Technical Tape Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Dewal Industries Inc., Industries TUK, S.A. DE C.V., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics And Others

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Adhesives Tapes Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Adhesives Tapes Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Adhesives Tapes Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..Get Detailed TOC At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-adhesives-tapes-market

Competitive Landscape:

global adhesive tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetaldehyde market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Adhesive Tapes Market

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability are the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growing use of adhesive tapes in diverse applications

High demand for adhesive tapes in apac

Wide acceptance due to ease of applicability of adhesive tapes

Market Restraint:

Volatility in raw material prices

Implementation of stringent regulatory policies

Segmentation: Global Adhesives Tapes Market

By Resin

Acrylic, Rubber , Silicone, Other Resins

By Technology

Water-Based Adhesive Tapes, Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes, Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes

By Tape Backing Material

PP Backed Adhesive Tapes, Paper Backed Adhesive Tapes, PVC Backed Adhesive Tapes, Others

By Category

Commodity Adhesive Tapes, Specialty Adhesive Tapes

By Application

Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, White Goods, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail, Others

By Region

Asia Pacific,North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America

Customization of the Report: Global Adhesives Tapes Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Know More Business Opportunities In Global Adhesives Tapes Market. Speak To Our Analyst And Gain Crucial Industry Insights That Will Help Your Business Expand Request Analyst Call At https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-adhesives-tapes-market

Browse Full Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-adhesives-tapes-market

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge Market Research is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]