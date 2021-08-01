Aircraft MRO Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.

The global aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China, Singapore and Korea. North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (41%) in 2017, followed by Europe.

The global Aircraft MRO market is valued at 117700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 146100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Aircraft MRO.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Aircraft MRO market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Aircraft MRO market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Iberia Maintenance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Military

