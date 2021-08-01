Angioplasty Balloons Market 2019: Top Players Analysis By B. Braun, Abbott, Boston Scientific, CR Bard, Cook Medical, Cordis, Philips, Microport Scientific Corp, Nipro Medical Corporation, Palex Medical, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated and others

Global Angioplasty Balloons market report comprises of detailed explanation of the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments and market trends. The above-mentioned report provides the levels and revenue of the CAGR for the historical year 2016, the base year 2017 and the forecast period for the Angioplasty Balloons market between 2018 and 2025. Getting data regarding competitive landscape is a great gain of this market document. Consequently, the actions or actions of most important market game enthusiasts and brands are analyzed within the Angioplasty Balloons Research Report. It provides data on all recent developments, launches of products, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the various key market dominant players and brands. These key players ‘ company profiles are provided in this report. In the 2018-2025 forecast period, the market will touch new heights. This Angioplasty Balloons report lays down all the restrictions and drivers for the market derived from SWOT analysis.

Market Analysis:

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to reach USD 2,903.35 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Medtronic is going to dominate the global angioplasty balloons market followed by C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott

The Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is dominating the global angioplasty balloons market with the highest market share.

Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Players: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Inc. , Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott , Angiodynamics, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics, LLC, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, Cordis Corporation, Hexacath , Jotec AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microport Scientific, Nipro Medical Corporation, Palex Medical SA, Panmed US, Stryker, Teleflex Inororated , Terumo Corporation , among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Drivers: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global angioplasty balloons market are growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.

Increase in number of market players, and price clash due to increase in the number of market players are hampering the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented into

Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons and Stent graft balloon catheter

In 2019, Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. However Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of material is segmented into

Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers and Other

In 2019, Nylon segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of balloon type is segmented into

Semi-Compliant , Non-Compliant

In 2019, Semi-Compliant segment is expected to dominate the market at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of

Disease Indication is segmented into Coronary angioplasty,

Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty , Peripheral angioplasty

In 2019, Coronary angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of End User is segmented into

Cath labs, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers , Diagnostic Centers

In 2019, Cath labs segment is expected to dominate the market at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions,

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

